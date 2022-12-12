Politics N. Korea Protests Japan's New 'Counterstrike Capability' Strategy

North Korea has protested Japan's new security strategy that includes the capability to launch counterstrikes against enemy bases, accusing Tokyo of formalizing an invasion-oriented policy.



In a statement issued by a foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday, the North denounced what it referred to as Japan's preemptive strike strategy that is triggering a grave security crisis on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.



The ministry claimed that Tokyo's "counterstrike capability" has nothing to do with a sovereign state's lawful right to self-defense, and instead allows the country to preemptively launch invasive strikes against other countries.



Stating that the security environment in the region will have to fundamentally change, Pyongyang warned that it will continue to display concerns and displeasure through "actual action," without further elaboration.



Last Friday, the Fumio Kishida Cabinet approved revisions to key security documents, including the national security strategy stipulating the "counterstrike capability" against enemy state missile facilities.