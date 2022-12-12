PPP Proposes Applying Alternative Holiday Designation to Christmas Day, Buddha's Birthday

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has proposed that the government apply the alternative holiday designation for Christmas Day this year and Buddha's Birthday next year, which both fall on weekends.PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young on Tuesday encouraged the government to review an extension of the alternative designation with consideration to boosting consumer activity, expanding people's right to rest, and responding to calls from religious communities.The floor leader noted that because this year's Christmas falls on a Sunday, the public cannot enjoy an extra day off under the existing law.The alternative holiday designation for national holidays took effect in July 2021, but select public holidays like Christmas and Buddha's Birthday were excluded.Asked whether the ruling bloc had made some prior agreement with the government, Joo said he has heard that the government is positively reviewing the matter and that the inclusion would only require an amendment to the enforcement decree.