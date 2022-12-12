Pres. Office Defers Decision on Yoon's New Year Press Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's top office has deferred a decision on President Yoon Suk Yeol holding a press conference marking the new year.An unnamed official from Yoon's office said on Tuesday that no date has been set for the press event, adding the president has delivered his policy vision for the new year during last week's nationally televised Q&A session with citizens on the administration's state tasks.Another official said the 2023 policy briefings from government ministries, set to begin on Wednesday, are, in effect, the new year's press conference. The sessions will include discussions with civilian experts and members of the public.However, such a move is expected to elicit criticism that the media are being deprived of the chance to directly ask the president about state affairs.As for Yoon's suspended Q&A session with the press each morning following a spat between an MBC reporter and a presidential official last month, the official said the top office is not currently considering a resumption of that daily event.