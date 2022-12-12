Yoon Expected to Approve Special Pardons With Cabinet on Dec. 27

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to approve special pardons ahead of the new year during a Cabinet meeting on December 27.A senior official at the top office said on Tuesday that working-level preparations are nearly completed and a review of candidates will likely continue through next Tuesday. The pardons are expected to be announced that afternoon before taking effect at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28.Former President Lee Myung-bak, whose 17-year prison sentence for corruption was suspended due to health reasons, is highly likely to be pardoned.Former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, a close aide to former President Moon Jae-in, is also being considered for a pardon without reinstatement, which would disqualify him from running for office until 2028.However, the ex-governor, serving a two-year sentence for opinion rigging charges, has said he does not want to be "released on parole" as an accessory in Yoon's pardon for former President Lee.The pardons will reach the president's desk after a review by a justice ministry panel on Friday.