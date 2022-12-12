Itaewon Victims' Families Criticize PM Han's Unannounced Altar Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

The families of the Itaewon crowd crush victims expressed regret over Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's attempt to pay respects at a memorial altar set up near the site of the tragedy.In a statement on Monday, a committee representing the families criticized the official for not giving prior notice of his visit to the altar that afternoon, saying it is doing more harm than paying respect.The families added that when they demanded an official apology from the government, the prime minister abruptly departed without a response.They accused Han of attempting to evade responsibility by ordering that victims be referred to as "the deceased” and claiming that the tragedy could not have been prevented even if more police officers were dispatched to maintain order during the Halloween festivities.The families also slammed the prime minister for suggesting that the apparent death by suicide of a teen survivor suffering from trauma last week could have been prevented had the teen stayed more steadfast.Han's visit to the altar on Monday was reported to have been personal and not in an official capacity.