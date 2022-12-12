Union Submits Complaint to ILO against Gov't over Handling of Truckers' Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) submitted a complaint to the International Labour Organization(ILO) against the South Korean government for its handling of the recent strike by unionized truckers.At a press conference on Tuesday, the union, along with the International Transport Workers' Federation, Public Services International and the International Trade Union Confederation, said it has requested a probe into the government's violation of ILO agreements regarding freedom of association.The union accused the government of threatening the participants by conclusively declaring the strike to be illegal and issuing return-to-work orders.It said the government also restricted the union's right to strike by mobilizing military vehicles and personnel for alternative means of transportation.The head of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity urged the government to halt its oppression against the truckers and come to negotiate an extension of a freight rate system guaranteeing basic wages that is set to expire this year.