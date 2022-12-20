Bank of Korea Voices Concern over Supply-side Risks amid 5% Inflation

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Bank of Korea(BOK) says inflation in the nation posted an average of five-point-one percent through November, the highest average rate since 1998. The central bank believes that inflation will stay at around five percent for at least several months until price growth slows down gradually thanks to stabilizing oil costs.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The Bank of Korea(BOK) says prices are rising at the highest pace since 1998.Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong on Tuesday explained the situation after the central bank released its biannual inflation assessment report.[Sound bite: Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong (Korean-English)]"Consumer prices soared five-point-one percent year-on-year in the January-to-November period and are expected to post the highest rise since 1998 this year."The current inflationary pressure has pushed the rate above the four-point-seven percent witnessed during the financial crisis in 2008.Although the recent drop in crude oil prices and a stronger Korean won have curbed import prices, it wasn't enough to counteract rising labor and raw material prices.[Sound bite: Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong (Korean-English)]"Due to the lifting of social distancing measures, inflationary pressure has risen on the demand side. A rise in salaries and raw material prices has also been transferred to product and service costs. In particular, prices of dining out have increased rapidly, posting a 30-year high of nine percent in September."The governor stressed the need to concentrate monetary policies on fighting inflation, citing that consumer price growth is expected to remain above the bank’s target inflation of two percent next year.The Bank of Korea is concerned that uncertainty remains high down the road, given supply-side risk factors that could spark easing oil prices to soar again, including Russia's war against Ukraine, sanctions on Russia and possible oil production cuts.The assessment came as the central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by a total of two-point-75 percentage points since August of last year in an effort to tame inflation.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.