Human Trafficking Prevention Act to Take Effect Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

A law aimed at preventing human trafficking and protecting and supporting victims will go into effect on January 1.The gender equality and family ministry said on Tuesday that an enforcement decree for the Human Trafficking Prevention Act was approved in a Cabinet meeting.The decree includes a comprehensive prevention plan and education on the issue as well as an obligation for the family minister to establish a thorough plan and report to a policy consultation body on related plans by relevant agencies and the progress of their implementation.Victims can also receive support in employment, vocational training, medical expenses and legal counsel in accordance with procedures.Minister Kim Hyun-sook said that once the law takes effect next year, policy measures on trafficking prevention and victim support will become more systematic through cooperation among relevant agencies and local authorities.The minister added that she hoped it will serve to advance Korean society to one in which human rights are further promoted.