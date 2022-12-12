Parties Yet to Break Impasse in 2023 Budget Bill Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties have yet to break the impasse in their negotiations on next year's budget plan worth around 639 trillion won, or 495 billion U.S. dollars, with only about ten days left in the year.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Joo Ho-young on Tuesday expressed regret over the lack of progress even after the National Assembly missed the constitutional deadline to pass the bill, urging the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to actively cooperate in state affairs.Joo criticized the opposition for calling to scrap around 500 million won to operate a unit overseeing the police under the interior ministry as well as a personnel information management team under the justice ministry, stressing that both were legally established.DP floor spokesperson Oh Yeong-hwan refuted the PPP's claims, saying his party has accepted the parliamentary speaker's arbitration proposal, which it deems to be illegal, to run the units with reserve funds.During Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for the swift passage of the budget bill, saying a further delay could adversely impact state affairs and aggravate difficulties in the domestic economy and on public livelihoods.