S. Korea, US Conduct Joint Air Drills Involving F-22 Fighters

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint air drill between South Korea and the U.S. on Tuesday featured a B-52 strategic bomber and F-22 stealth fighters from the U.S. Air Force, according to Seoul’s defense ministry.The drills took place in South Korea's air defense identification zone southwest of Jeju Island in an apparent warning to North Korea following its claim in recent days to have tested a solid-fuel rocket engine and conducted an important test in the development of a reconnaissance satellite.The drills that also featured South Korea's F-35A stealth jets and F-15K fighters come as the allies agreed last month to increase the frequency and intensity of the deployment of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula.The defense ministry said the U.S. Air Force's F-22 jets from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan were deployed to Kunsan Air Base in North Jeolla Province on Tuesday.The F-22s will remain in Korea this week for additional training with South Korea's F-35A jets to strengthen allied capabilities against Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats.The ministry said that Tuesday’s exercise is part of efforts to reinforce U.S. extended deterrence and interoperability maneuvers.The U.S.' F-22 jets previously visited the peninsula for joint air drills in 2018.