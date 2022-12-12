Gov't Looking into Existence of Secret Chinese Police Stations

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has begun looking into China's so-called secret police stations following claims that Beijing is running such entities overseas to crack down on dissident figures.Various government agencies including the police, the military and the foreign ministry have been mobilized to investigate the existence of clandestine Chinese police units.If the allegations turn out to be true, they may have serious repercussions on bilateral relations as they can be considered an infringement on South Korea's sovereignty and an obstruction of the country's judicial system.Back in September, the Spain-based human rights group Safeguard Defenders revealed that Beijing was operating 54 police stations in 21 countries, mainly in Europe. In October, it revealed the existence of 48 additional stations in 53 countries, including South Korea.The stations reportedly gather intelligence while monitoring and repatriating anti-government figures living in exile. They are officially called the "110 overseas service stations," named after the 110 emergency hotline number for the Chinese police.Beijing argues that the stations in question provide services such as driver's license renewals and local housing registration, all in accordance with international law, following the shutdown of many of its foreign missions during the pandemic.Safeguard Defenders, however, say China began to open the stations well before the pandemic.Japan has confirmed secret police operations in two cities, including Tokyo, while Canada reportedly found three stations located in the Toronto area. Last month, the Netherlands shut down two illegal Chinese police stations in the country.