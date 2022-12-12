Seoul City Activates Emergency System amid Heavy Snow Forecast

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday activated an emergency work system amid a forecast of heavy snow the next day.The capital city said municipal and smaller regional administrative officials, as well as officials from related organizations, will be on standby for snow removal following the Korea Meteorological Administration’s forecast for Wednesday of three to eight centimeters in Seoul.A heavy snow advisory was issued for the entire city on Tuesday, and the local government is also set to activate Stage Two of the snowplowing system from 10 p.m., mobilizing over eight-thousand workers as well as some 11-hundred vehicles and pieces of equipment to prepare for and execute snow removal work.The city also plans to deploy traffic police officers to over 100 sites across the city that are vulnerable to snow-induced traffic congestion and possibly control traffic flow should the situation worsen.The evening “rush-hour” period in the city, during which subway trains and buses arrive at shorter intervals, will also be extended by 30 minutes to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.