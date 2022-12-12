Up to 3cm of Snow per Hour Forecast for Central Region on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Snowfall of up to three centimeters per hour is forecast for the central region on Wednesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Tuesday that a low pressure trough passing by the northern part of South Korea will cause snow or rain to fall from early Wednesday morning.With the snow likely to continue into late hours of the day, the Seoul metropolitan area as well as parts of Gangwon, North Chungcheong, North Gyeongsang and Jeju Provinces are expected to receive around three centimeters of snow per hour at times.Cumulatively, up to ten centimeters of snow were forecast for some parts of Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Jeju Provinces on Wednesday, while Gyeonggi's northern areas and Gangwon's inland and mountainous areas will see over 15 centimeters of snow.The weather agency warned that gusts of winds, thunder and lightning may accompany the snow or rain in some regions.