S. Korean Firm Allegedly Involved Oil Transfer to N. Korea under Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s foreign ministry has said that it is reviewing response measures amid speculation that a South Korean company was involved in an illegal maritime transfer of oil involving North Korea.In a press briefing on Tuesday, the ministry’s spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, responded to media reports from outlets such as the Financial Times and Radio Free Asia that a South Korean company was involved, likely inadvertently, in an oil transfer to a Chinese vessel that later linked up with a North Korean ship.According to the reports, a Russian-owned tanker called the Mercury that was chartered by the South Korean firm Eastern Pec delivered oil to a Chinese-owned vessel called the Shundlli in the Yellow Sea days after departing from Gunsan on November 20.The Chinese vessel then allegedly entered the North Korean exclusive economic zone in Nampo earlier this month and conducted a ship-to-ship transfer with a North Korean vessel.Under a 2017 UN Security Council(UNSC) resolution, the North is prohibited from importing more than 500-thousand barrels of oil per year, but the regime has been suspected of bypassing the sanction through ship-to-ship transfers that go unreported to the international body.The South Korean company, which claimed that it was unaware of the oil’s ultimate destination, is reportedly not deemed to be in violation of the UNSC resolution but is under investigation locally, the ministry said.The government said it has cautioned against any such involvement by South Korean firms to ensure that the resolutions are thoroughly implemented.