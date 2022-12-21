Heavy Snow Expected for Central Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain or snow is forecast for most parts of the nation on Wednesday, with heavy snowfall expected to hit the central region.According to weather authorities, five to 15 centimeters of snow is expected for the northern and eastern parts of Gyeonggi Province, inland areas of Gangwon Province and mountainous areas of Jeju Island.Two to eight centimeters of snow is forecast for the Seoul metropolitan area, the northern and central parts of North Chungcheong Province as well as the northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province. As of 8 a.m., there was one to three centimeters of snowfall per hour for the central region. Other parts of the nation are expected to see up to three centimeters of snow.The snow is forecast to stop in the late afternoon in most parts of the nation, but will continue into Wednesday night in the inland areas of Gangwon Province, Chungcheong and Jeolla Provinces.Afternoon highs are expected to range from two to ten degrees Celsius on Wednesday, similar to the previous day.The mercury, however, is forecast to plunge again on Thursday with snow expected for Chungcheong, Jeolla Provinces and inland areas of Gyeongsang Provinces.