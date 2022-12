Photo : YONHAP News

The government has activated an emergency response posture as heavy snow falls in the central region on Wednesday.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety activated a Level One emergency response for the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, putting it into emergency work mode.The ministry also raised the heavy snow warning for the country by one notch to Level Two, the third-highest level of the four-notch system.The headquarters asked local governments to quickly remove snow on main roads to minimize traffic congestion during morning rush hours.The government decided to spray de-icing salt in advance on bridges, overpasses and entry and exit areas of tunnels.