Pentagon Offers Reassurances after Air Force Grounds All B-2 Bombers

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has dismissed concerns that the decision to ground all B-2 stealth bombers hinders the U.S.’ ability to counter any threats posed by adversaries including North Korea.Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder issued the assurance in a press briefing on Tuesday in response to a question about the Air Force grounding its entire B-2 bomber fleet following an emergency landing and subsequent fire on the runway at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on December 10.Asked if the grounding has made the U.S. vulnerable amid potential or ongoing armed conflict involving Russia, Ukraine, China and North Korea, Ryder said that the decision does not expose the U.S. to threats in any way.Stressing that the Pentagon has a variety of capabilities at its disposal, the spokesperson said that the U.S. has aircraft, ships and forces on the ground available to confront any threat at any time.He said that the B-52 bomber fleet provides a “redundant capability” for the B-2, adding that he is confident that the U.S. continues to maintain the bomber strength necessary to deter adversaries.