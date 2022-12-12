Yoon to Receive 2023 Policy Briefing from Finance Ministry Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will receive 2023 policy briefings from government ministries and agencies from Wednesday, beginning with the finance ministry.The presidential office said that in the policy briefings, which will continue into next month, the ministries and state agencies will report their achievements and explain policy plans for next year to the president as well as the public.The finance ministry will kick off the series of sessions by presenting macroeconomic outlooks and brief the president on its key economic policies for next year, with a discussion on economic policy among private experts and government officials also set to be held.The top office said that it plans to arrange joint sessions with two or three related ministries presenting briefs on their respective policies followed by discussions on common issues.It added that the policy briefings will also include sessions in which private experts and members of the general public exchange opinions on policies and key reforms.