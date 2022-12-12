Itaewon Crush Probe Team Again Seeks Arrest Warrant for Ex-Yongsan Police Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

A special police team investigating the Itaewon crowd crush has again requested arrest warrants for former Yongsan police chief Lee Im-jae as well as the former head of the Yongsan 112 situation room, Song Byung-joo.The Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office resubmitted the requests on Tuesday at the behest of the special probe team, 15 days after the Seoul Western District Court dismissed the team’s initial request for warrants for the pair.Lee is suspected of professional negligence resulting in death and fabricating official documents while Song is accused of failing to swiftly and appropriately handle emergency calls on the night of the tragedy that claimed 158 lives.In requesting an arrest warrant the second time around, the probe team added a charge against Lee of fabricating official documents and using them.Investigators believe the former chief failed to correct a fabricated report on the crowd crush stating that he had arrived at the scene 48 minutes earlier than his actual arrival time even after personally reviewing the document.The special police unit also sought an arrest warrant for two senior officials of the Yongsan District Office, including its chief Park Hee-young, on charges of professional negligence resulting in death.