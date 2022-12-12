Justice Ministry Seeks to Pause Statute of Limitations for Defendants Fleeing Country While on Trial

Photo : KBS News

The justice ministry is seeking a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act that pauses the statute of limitations for defendants that flee the country while on trial.The ministry issued an advance notice on Wednesday of its intention to modify the act, which currently suspends the statute of limitations only for cases in which the defendant flees to another country to evade an investigation or to avoid serving a sentence after a conviction.In the case of an ongoing trial, however, the statute of limitations expires 25 years after the date of an indictment, but there is no regulation suspending the statute for a fugitive fleeing mid-trial.Justice minister Han Dong-hoon said the latest measure is aimed at getting criminals to face prosecution no matter how long they have been hiding overseas.The justice ministry plans to gather opinions on the revisions through January 30 before seeking to secure parliamentary approval.