Parliamentary Committee on Itaewon Crowd Crush to Conduct 1st On-site Inspection Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

A special parliamentary committee set up to look into the deadly Itaewon crowd crush will conduct its first on-site inspection on Wednesday.Ahead of the inspection, the committee plans to first visit a memorial altar set up by civic groups at Noksapyeong Station on Subway Line Six in Seoul and pay their respects.Committee members will then carry out inspections at the Itaewon police station, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the Seoul Metropolitan Government.The inspections will see the participation of lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party, which declared their return to the committee on Tuesday after initially expressing intent to withdraw on December 11.The list of witnesses for the committee’s hearings set for the first week of January has been narrowed down to 89 people, including interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min, National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun and Han Oh-seop, the chief of the presidential office's situation room for state affairs.