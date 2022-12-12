N. Korea's Chosun Children's Union to Hold 9th Congress

Photo : YONHAP News

A congress of North Korea’s Chosun Children’s Union will be held for the first time in five years.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday that members of the union, comprising children between the ages of seven and 13, arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for the gathering.The report said the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea has organized the Ninth Congress of the Chosun Children’s Union at a time of change that seeks to usher in new developments in the building of socialism.The North initially announced that the union’s gathering would take place in early June in Pyongyang, but it was apparently postponed amid efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in the country.This year, some 238-thousand new members were accepted into the union, which was established on June 6, 1946, and whose symbol is a red scarf.The attendance of Kim Jong-un at the congress is generating much speculation after appearances at the 2017 and 2013 editions.