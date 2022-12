Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Plaza ice skating rink in front of City Hall will open for the first time in three years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that the ice rink will open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and run through February 12, with free admission on the opening day.After Wednesday, the rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends and holidays, with one-hour access to the ice rink and skate rental costing one-thousand won.Operation of the rink was suspended on January 31, 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic.