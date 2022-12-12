Court to Decide on Dispute over Regulations for Police Command

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court is expected to conclude proceedings on Thursday over a complaint filed by the National Police Commission against the interior minister Lee Sang-min for infringing on the commission’s authority by establishing a unit to oversee police operations.According to the judicial community on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court is widely expected to dismiss the case without a ruling in light of its decision to omit oral arguments, a prerequisite in an adjudication on jurisdictional disputes.The complaint centers on the commission’s claim that the regulations announced in August granting the interior minister authority over the police and fire agencies infringes upon the police commission’s authority.The contested regulations state that the police and fire chiefs must get approval from the minister when drawing up a plan that would require legal enactment or revisions.It also requires the agencies to report to the minister on key policy achievements, agenda items submitted to a Cabinet meeting, and issues concerning the budget.While the commission claims that the regulations, drawn up without its review, are invalid, minister Lee has argued that they stipulate the protocol for tasks between the ministry and the police and are therefore not subject to the commission's review.The Constitutional Court could have decided that the commission has no right to seek the adjudication as it is not a constitutionally established state agency.