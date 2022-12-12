Menu Content

Parliamentary Probe Panel Begins On-site Probe into Itaewon Crush

Written: 2022-12-21 13:44:18Updated: 2022-12-21 14:13:34

Parliamentary Probe Panel Begins On-site Probe into Itaewon Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

The special National Assembly committee investigating the fatal Itaewon crowd crush began its first on-site probe on Wednesday, nearly a month after the investigation plan was approved by parliament.

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Woo Sang-ho, serving as the panel chief, and other committee members first paid their respects at a memorial altar set up at Noksapyeong Station, near the site of the tragedy.

Lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), who returned to the committee after resigning in protest against the DP's passage of a motion to dismiss interior minister Lee Sang-min over the tragedy, joined representatives from the DP, the minor Justice Party and the Basic Income Party.

After the panel chief pledged to get to the bottom of the disaster and hold to account those found responsible, the committee was briefed by fire authorities on the situation at the time of the crush.

The members then moved to the Itaewon police station, where they chastised the police for their mismanagement of the Halloween festivities and their insufficient response to the incident.

The panel was scheduled to visit the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the Seoul Metropolitan Government in the afternoon.
