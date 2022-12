Photo : Getty Images Bank

A quarter of all workers who went on parental leave last year were fathers, a majority of whom were employees of conglomerates.According to data from Statistics Korea on Wednesday, there were 173-thousand-631 mothers and fathers of children aged eight or under on parental leave last year, up one percent from a year earlier.Fathers accounted for 41-thousand-910 of such parents, a record 24-point-one percent of the total this year and an eight-percent on-year increase.While the number of fathers going on parental leave is on the rise, 71 percent of them were working for conglomerates with 300 or more employees, while only ten-point-five percent of the fathers were working for smaller companies with five to 49 employees.