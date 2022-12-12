S. Korea, US to Develop 'Realistic' Training Scenarios against N. Korean Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will develop "realistic" combat training scenarios that incorporate North Korea's nuclear and missile threats in their combined exercises next year.At a meeting of the military's top commanders led by defense minister Lee Jong-sup on Wednesday, the participants discussed conducting some 20 joint drills in 2023..The exercises, such as the Ssangyong marine training, will be carried out at the same level of intensity as the Foal Eagle field training that was suspended in 2019 amid signs of reconciliation with the North.The military will expand the size and scope of combined field drills in the first half of the year and develop "realistic" scenarios that take into account the North’s nuclear and missile threats to enhance theater-level training.The top brass also discussed advancing the alliance with the U.S., including a readjustment of the allies' tailored deterrence strategy(TDS) and deploying U.S. strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula as part of the U.S.’ extended deterrence.The participants also reviewed the planned launch of a new Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) unit next month in charge of responding to the North's threats involving its nuclear and weapons of mass destruction(WMD) capabilities.