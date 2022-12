Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said it is acting on a strong will for retaliation against South Korea and the United States over their regular combined military exercises.The North's ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, said on Wednesday that Washington's disregard for Pyongyang's repeated warnings about the allies' joint drills is an anachronic and reckless "act of suicide."Referring to Pyongyang's enactment of a nuclear force policy in September, the paper said the regime is the only country in the world that has declared and followed through on a strong will to retaliate against Washington's hostile policy.The report then touted the regime's development and firing of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile as the year's biggest achievement, boasting that it now has unparalleled self-defense capabilities.