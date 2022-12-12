Yoon Urges Removal of 'Deep-rooted Evils' Hindering Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for reforms to root out wrongful practices that hamper growth in the nation’s industries.Yoon made the remarks as he received his first 2023 policy briefing by the finance ministry on Wednesday to review and assess the nation’s current economic climate.In his opening remarks ahead of the briefing held at the former presidential compound, Cheong Wa Dae, Yoon said the government carried out policies this year that focused on responding to urgent pending issues in order to ride out a global economic crisis.He then called for reforms to eradicate or rectify faulty systems that hinder growth and advancement, calling them “deep-rooted evils” as he invoked a slogan of the previous Moon Jae-in government for the first time.The president dubbed 2023 as a year to begin labor, education and pension reforms for future generations despite their unpopularity and instructed each ministry to draw up necessary measures, begin public discussions and push for implementation based on social consensus.Yoon specifically reiterated the importance of labor reform, saying that true respect for the value of labor can be achieved by improving the market structure, establishing reasonable wage systems and addressing issues of exploitation.He also called for the rule of law in labor-management relations in order to reduce disputes and funnel the costs derived from mitigating conflict to enhance workers' welfare.