Taxes, Loan Regulations for Multiple-home Owners to be Eased

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will ease various real estate regulations, including taxes imposed to discourage multiple-home owners from buying more properties.As part of efforts to revitalize the stagnating economy in the new year, the government will shift its policy landscape for the housing sector and lower the current eight-and-12 percent acquisition tax rates on owners of two and three or more properties, respectively, to the four-and-six-percent rates.Loan extensions for real estate purchases in regulated zones, which were completely prohibited for owners of more than one property, will be allowed for up to 30 percent of the mortgage-to-value ratio.The government will also revive support for rental operators in the form of tax incentives.Such measures are aimed at driving up demand to prevent a sudden crash in the cooling real estate market while increasing the supply of quality rental options at the same time.Meanwhile, electricity and gas rates, which remained relatively flat this year, will see gradual hikes from next year to 2026.