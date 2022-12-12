Rights Watchdog Welcomes UN Resolution on N. Korea Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea's human rights watchdog has welcomed the passage of a UN resolution on North Korean human rights for the 18th straight year.Song Doo-hwan, chief of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, said in a statement Tuesday that the UN General Assembly's adoption of the bill reflects the international community's shared perception regarding the gravity of the human rights situation in North Korea.The EU-led resolution that South Korea cosponsored this year includes a new call on the regime to release all information to families and countries related to the illegal detention, torture and execution of foreign nationals.The addition reflects Seoul's efforts to obtain details of the shooting death of a fisheries official by North Korean troops near the western sea border in 2020.Song urged the North to change its attitude and engage in constructive dialogue and cooperation with the international community, adding the South Korean body will continue to work together with global partners to improve North Korea's human rights.