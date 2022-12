Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said on Wednesday that a plenary parliamentary session will convene Friday afternoon aiming to pass the long held-up passage of the next year’s budget bill.Kim announced his decision in a statement to hold a plenary session at 2 p.m. Friday.He wants to ensure the bill’s adoption during the upcoming plenary session, whether it be a version as agreed upon between the rival parties or as the government initially proposed, if the two sides fail to reach a consensus by the deadline.Failing either option, the speaker said a modified version as proposed by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) may be put to a vote due to lack of a bipartisan agreement.The announcement is apparently an ultimatum from the speaker amid a stalemate between the ruling People Power Party and the DP, forcing them to miss two previous deadlines.