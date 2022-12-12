'US Circulating UNSC Presidential Statement Condemining N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly sent out a draft of a presidential statement of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) condemning North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch.Yonhap News cited a source within the UN on Tuesday saying that the draft was circulating among the UNSC members.The statement reportedly condemns the November 18 launch “in the strongest terms” and points out that the North violated UNSC resolutions.It also urged the regime to refrain from conducting nuclear and ballistic missile tests and return to dialogue.The move comes amid a failure by the UNSC to come to a consensus over a series of the North’s provocations due to an apparent clash among the Council’s permanent members over who is more responsible for Pyongyang’s provocations.A UNSC presidential statement is adopted by consensus among the 15 UNSC members, including two of the five veto-wielding powers, the North's close allies, China and Russia. Unlike UNSC resolutions, it is not legally binding but is still acknowledged as an official document.On November 18, the North launched Hwasong-17 ICBM toward the East Sea at a steep angle, with its full range reportedly within the reach of the U.S. mainland.