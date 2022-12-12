Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Sends Spy Plane after N. Korea's Threat of Full-range ICBM Launch

Written: 2022-12-21 19:09:12Updated: 2022-12-21 21:43:55

US Sends Spy Plane after N. Korea's Threat of Full-range ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has reportedly dispatched a surveillance airplane to the Korean Peninsula after threats by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile at a normal trajectory, which may put the U.S. mainland within range. 

According to private aviation tracking services on Wednesday, A U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft took off from the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa earlier in the day and later flew over the Seoul metropolitan area near the military demarcation line and Gangwon Province on the east coast. 

The U.S. F-22 stealth fighter jets that arrived in the Kunsan Air Base in North Jeolla Province the previous day are also reportedly on standby after they took part in joint air drills with South Korea. 

On Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong bit back at naysayers who doubted that the Norths' technological advances would enable ICBMs to successfully re-enter into earth's atmosphere.

She said in a statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) that her government is ready to test-fire an ICBM at a normal lower angle, saying, “We can try it soon and once you see it, you’ll know.”
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >