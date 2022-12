Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese government agency has found that South Koreans made up one third of total visitors from overseas last month.According to data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization, some 934-thousand foreign nationals arrived in Japan last month. The figure has almost doubled from October, it said.South Koreans took the biggest chunk at some 315-thousand, accounting for 33-point-eight percent of the tally. The number of South Korean tourists shot up two-point-six times from the previous month. The figure is even 53-point-eight percent higher than three years earlier, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Japanese government resumed visa waiver programs for 68 countries and regions, including South Korea, on October 11th.