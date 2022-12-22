Heavy Snow Forecast for Chungcheong, Jeolla, Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow is expected to hit Chungcheong and Jeolla Provinces as well as Jeju Island through Christmas Eve on Saturday.According to weather authorities, inland areas of Chungcheong Provinces are expected to receive five to 15 centimeters until Saturday, while more than 30 centimeters of snow is expected to pound parts of Jeolla Provinces.More than 50 centimeters of snow is forecast for mountainous areas of Jeju Island.The Korea Meteorological Administration said that three to five centimeters of heavy snow per hour is expected to hit the three regions on Thursday and Friday, calling for caution against possible damage.A cold snap will grip the nation again on Thursday, with afternoon highs ranging from minus eight degrees Celsius to three degrees above zero, down six to nine degrees from a day ago.The mercury is forecast to dip further on Friday, with the morning low in Seoul expected to fall to minus 14 degrees Celsius. The cold snap is likely to let up from Sunday.