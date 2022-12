Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean film "Decision to Leave" directed by Park Chan-wook has been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards in the category of international features.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences(AMPAS) unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in ten categories, including documentary features, international features and documentary short subject."Decision to Leave" was among 15 international films that made the shortlist out of all the international submissions by 92 countries.From each shortlist, five final nominees will officially be announced on January 24, along with the nominees for the remaining categories.The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 next year at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.