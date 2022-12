Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow and a cold snap gripping the capital region have caused more than 200 cases of frozen and broken water meters and pipes.According to the Central Safety and Countermeasure Headquarters, as of 6 a.m. Thursday, a total of 207 frozen water meters were reported across the nation, mostly in the capital region, including 129 cases in Seoul, 27 in Gyeonggi Province, 25 in Incheon and 14 in Gangwon Province.A case of a water pipe freezing and cracking was reported in Gyeonggi. Repair work on all the broken components have been completed.A total of 16 flights were canceled as of 11 p.m. on Wednesday, but resumed normal operations on Thursday.Access to 226 trails in ten national parks have been restricted, and ferry services on six routes including one linking Baengnyeong Island and Incheon have been suspended.