Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. F-22 stealth fighters returned to a U.S. air base in Japan on Wednesday after South Korea and the U.S. called off joint air drills.South Korea's defense ministry said on Wednesday that the F-22 jets returned to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan that day in light of bad weather this week and Thursday’s combined air drills have therefore been canceled.The U.S. Air Force's F-22 jets were initially scheduled to conduct a joint exercise with South Korea's F-35A fighter jets on Thursday while staying at Kunsan Air Base this week.On Tuesday, the allies conducted drills over southwest of Jeju Island involving the F-22 jets and a B-52H strategic bomber from the U.S. and F-35As and F-15Ks from South Korea.