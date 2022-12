Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranked 19th among the Group of 20(G20) nations in stock performance this year.According to the Korea Exchange on Thursday, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) plunged 21-point-93 percent to two-thousand-333-point-29 on Tuesday from two-thousand-988-point-77 on January 3, the first trading session of the year.Among the G20, the performance of South Korea’s main bourse was second-last only to Russia’s, which posted a drop of 40 percent on the back of its ongoing war in Ukraine.Fourteen of the 20 countries saw their main stock indices drop from early this year, but the declines for the most of those countries did not exceed 20 percent.The bourses in Japan and the United States dropped by about ten percent, while China’s slipped by 19-point-25 percent during the period.