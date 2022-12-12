Plans for Gas, Electricity Rate Hikes to be Unveiled by End of Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to announce the rate and the pace of utility fee hikes for 2023 by the end of this year.Appearing on Yonhap News TV on Wednesday, first vice economy and finance minister Bang Ki-sun said that the government will seek gradual rate hikes for gas and electricity to resolve the snowballing deficits incurred by state firms by 2026.Bang said that the government will announce the details of the hikes, such as the pace and scope, within this year after consultations with relevant ministries.The vice minister also stressed that the nation must carry out reforms in labor, education and pensions to ensure sustainability, adding that the government will announce detailed reform plans for each area and submit a related bill to the National Assembly next year.The vice minister said that the government will produce reform plans on labor and present a bill to parliament in the first half of next year, while plans for education will be announced one by one from the end of this year to early next year.He added that reform plans for the pension service will be produced swiftly after the government releases its fiscal estimation in March of next year.