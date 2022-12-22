Prosecution Summons DP Chief to Appear for Questioning

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution has reportedly summoned main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung for questioning.According to the DP and the legal community on Thursday, the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office issued the summons notice in relation to its investigation into third-party bribery charges against Lee.The questioning session was reportedly set for next Wednesday.The DP leadership is said to have gathered Thursday morning to discuss whether the party chief should comply with the prosecution’s notification.Lee is suspected of taking donations worth some 16 billion won, or approximately 12-point-five million U.S. dollars, from companies, including Doosan and Naver, through Seongnam FC between 2014 and 2016 as the football club's de facto owner while mayor of the city.In return, the firms allegedly received business favors such as building permits and changes to land use terms.The prosecution’s latest move comes after the detainment of Lee’s close confidants, Kim Yong and Jeong Jin-sang.