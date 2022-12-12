Quarantine Authorities Tighten Inspection of Travelers from China

Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine authorities have strengthened inspections of travelers entering the nation from China amid a significant resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the neighboring country.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Wednesday, China was added to its list of what it termed “target inspection” countries last Friday.The intensive inspection is aimed at strengthening quarantine at Incheon International Airport for travelers coming in from countries that have a high risk of infection or are in need of tighter management.Under such measures, travelers from listed countries whose body temperature exceeds 37-point-three degrees Celsius are required to undergo PCR testing, as are their travel companions.Currently, airport authorities determine whether a traveler is suspected of having COVID-19 if the body temperature measures above 37-point-five degrees Celsius at temperature checkpoints.Quarantine authorities select “target inspection” countries every week based on the number of imported COVID-19 cases in the nation, the number of infections in other countries and the volume of people entering and leaving South Korea.Currently, the list is said to include some ten countries, including China.