Culture S. Korean Author Wins Top Prize at Japan Int'l Manga Award

South Korean author Seong Ryul’s short comic book "In Summer" won the top prize at the Japan International Manga Award.



The book was named the winner of the Gold Award on Wednesday. It marked the first time a South Korean received the highest honor in the annual event hosted by the Japanese foreign ministry since 2007.



“In Summer” depicts the story of an introverted boy who sets out on a journey to meet the soul of his dead cat who had been his only friend.



This year, a record 503 works from 77 countries and regions competed in the event.