VOA: N. Korea Mobilized over 12,000 Troops for Parade Training

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to have mobilized over 12-thousand troops recently to train for a military parade likely to be held early next year.Citing commercial satellite imagery on Thursday, Voice of America(VOA) said the troops had gathered at a training field north of Pyongyang's Mirim airfield on Tuesday. This comes after signs of activity detected on December 6.VOA said the scale of the latest troop formations are similar to those seen a week prior to the North's military parade in April, leading to speculation that the regime is either preparing to practice for a record-scale parade or that a military parade is imminent.Earlier, U.S.-based NK News suggested that the parade may either take place around the time of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's birthday on January 8 or the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army on February 8.The South Korean military, meanwhile, said it does not consider the scale of the latest parade training to be unusual, adding that it is watching carefully for further developments.