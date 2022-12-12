S. Koreans Spent Average of 4.6 Hours per Day on Mobile Apps in Q3

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Consumers in South Korea spent an average of four-point-six hours a day on mobile apps during the third quarter of the year.According to global mobile app analysis provider data.ai on Thursday, South Korea ranked eighth among the ten countries with the most time spent on mobile apps.Indonesia topped the list at five-point-five hours, followed by Singapore and Australia, both home to people who used apps for more than five hours on a daily average. Mexico, Brazil, India and Japan ranked fourth through seventh.The four-point-six-hour average posted in the July-to-September period is lower than the average four-point-nine and five hours recorded in 2020 and 2021, respectively, with the government's lifting of social distancing cited as a contributing factor.South Korean consumers spent the most money on YouTube, followed by Kakao Page, Naver Webtoon and KakaoTalk. They spent around 70 billion won on webtoon apps, and 45-point-seven billion won on "over-the-top" media apps.