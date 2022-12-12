Menu Content

Events Greeting First Sunrise of 2023 to Be Held Nationwide

Written: 2022-12-22 15:31:37Updated: 2022-12-22 16:41:09

Events Greeting First Sunrise of 2023 to Be Held Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

Events will be held across the country to greet the first sunrise of the new year as the nation strives to “return to normal” after a three-year pandemic.

Ulju County announced on Thursday that the city of Ulsan, which sees the first sunrise on the Korean Peninsula, will hold events from December 31 through the next day, featuring movie screenings and meals offering the traditional new years’ dish of tteokguk, a soup containing rice cake, on January 1.

Night hikers will also be allowed to trek up Jeju Island’s famous Halla Mountain for the first time in two years on New Year’s Eve, with safety officials on hand in case of emergency.

The city of Gangneung on the east coast will also welcome visitors for similar events, as will Busan’s Haeundae and Gwangalli beaches.

With concerns of overcrowding as well as the spread of COVID-19, local governments have pledged their best effort to ensure safety and smooth proceedings for the events.
