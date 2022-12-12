PPP Urges DP Leader to Accept Prosecution's Summons

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has urged main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung to accept the prosecution's summons for questioning over bribery allegations.In a statement on Thursday, PPP chief spokesperson Yang Kum-hee urged Lee to face the truth, adding that Lee may try to hide behind the opposition’s large majority in parliament for a while but the truth will always come to light.She also took issue with Lee's description of the summons as a gimmick to eliminate political opponents and said such a statement only serves to further anger the public.Meanwhile, PPP lawmaker Kim Gi-hyeon, running for the party’s chairmanship, shared similar sentiments on Facebook, sarcastically noting that now is not the time to meet the people and listen but rather to meet the prosecutor and confess.Lee, who faces allegations of third-party bribery surrounding corporate donations to a Seongnam FC years ago when he served as mayor of the football club’s city, is currently visiting his hometown in North Gyeongsang Province to meet the public and hear from them.