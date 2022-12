Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has struck down on a ban on rallies within a 100-meter radius of the presidential residence.In a unanimous vote, the court on Thursday ruled that the clause in the Assembly and Demonstration Act prohibiting protests near the home of the president does not conform with the Constitution, finding that it oversteps legislative boundaries.Accordingly, the law will expire on May 31, 2024 after a grace period.A grace period is set when an act or a law is ruled to be in breach of the Constitution but needs to be maintained temporarily to prevent confusion and allow for the legislative branch to come up with a replacement.