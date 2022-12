Photo : YONHAP News

Electricity demand will likely hit an all-time high on Thursday as a cold wave grips the nation amid heavy snowfall.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy predicted that the country's maximum power demand will likely skyrocket to 94-point-five gigawatts, the highest ever recorded.The demand is expected to surpass the previous high of 93 gigawatts recorded in the middle of the heat wave in July.If the projection proves correct, it will be the third time to top the wintertime record within this week alone, and the ministry expects high demand to continue for the time being.